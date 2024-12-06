12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 38.6% to $3.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock moved upwards by 22.44% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares rose 18.75% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $12.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lululemon Athletica LULU shares moved upwards by 10.19% to $379.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock increased by 9.17% to $22.01. The company's market cap stands at $421.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock declined by 16.7% to $11.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Latham Group SWIM stock fell 15.89% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.3 million.
- United Homes Gr UHG stock fell 15.74% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $248.8 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares decreased by 8.92% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- GigaCloud Tech GCT shares declined by 8.7% to $22.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.5 million.
- Shoe Carnival SCVL shares fell 8.23% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.7 million.
