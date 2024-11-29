12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Super Hi International HDL stock increased by 15.1% to $19.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Leslies LESL shares rose 8.86% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock moved upwards by 8.19% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock increased by 8.15% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 7.98% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Birks Group BGI stock increased by 7.86% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $32.6 million.
Losers
- Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock fell 14.4% to $44.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $565.2 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock declined by 10.37% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock fell 10.16% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares declined by 9.86% to $3.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND stock declined by 6.75% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- Vroom VRM stock fell 6.04% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in