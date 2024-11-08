12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares rose 114.5% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Porch Group PRCH stock rose 52.78% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $357.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 38.44% to $4.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $851.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares increased by 37.88% to $24.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Expensify EXFY stock increased by 31.31% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- EMCORE EMKR shares increased by 28.05% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
Losers
- Lantronix LTRX shares decreased by 31.4% to $2.67 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- nLight LASR stock fell 19.62% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $567.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sprout Social SPT stock fell 16.88% to $25.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Adeia ADEA stock declined by 16.15% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- LivePerson LPSN shares decreased by 14.47% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR shares declined by 13.17% to $12.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
