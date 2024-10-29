12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SenesTech SNES stock increased by 9.9% to $3.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Venus Concept VERO stock increased by 8.82% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- LogicMark LGMK stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS shares rose 5.37% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares rose 5.33% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- AtriCure ATRC stock rose 5.33% to $31.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Tyra Biosciences TYRA shares declined by 11.2% to $15.01 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $792.6 million.
- DaVita DVA stock decreased by 8.25% to $145.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares declined by 7.93% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock decreased by 7.09% to $5.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock decreased by 6.59% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
