12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe SOBR stock increased by 163.2% to $10.0 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock rose 38.11% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $165.3 million.
- Cerence CRNC shares rose 34.51% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock increased by 28.96% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Aviat Networks AVNW shares increased by 22.88% to $23.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock moved upwards by 22.51% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
Losers
- ZenaTech ZENA shares declined by 20.5% to $3.11 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock decreased by 17.2% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $239.7 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares decreased by 16.67% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock decreased by 15.86% to $4.66.
- SmartKem SMTK stock fell 14.78% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Agora API shares fell 12.99% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.1 million.
