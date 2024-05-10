12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Nerdy NRDY stock increased by 8.0% to $2.3 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $250.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Dixie Gr DXYN stock moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Xponential Fitness XPOF shares increased by 6.01% to $8.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $283.9 million.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR stock rose 5.72% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Gogoro GGR shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allbirds BIRD shares increased by 4.75% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 6.2% to $0.6 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock declined by 5.58% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares declined by 4.58% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock fell 4.5% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD shares declined by 4.32% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock fell 4.13% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
