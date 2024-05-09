12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Funko FNKO stock rose 13.6% to $7.75 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $415.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares rose 10.03% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Sweetgreen SG stock moved upwards by 5.51% to $24.86. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Groupon GRPN stock moved upwards by 4.71% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares moved upwards by 3.45% to $14.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- ATRenew RERE stock moved upwards by 3.45% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.8 million.
Losers
- PLBY Group PLBY shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Sonos SONO shares declined by 6.15% to $16.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Traeger COOK shares fell 5.01% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- ThredUp TDUP stock fell 3.23% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $214.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Koss KOSS shares fell 3.09% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million.
- WW International WW shares decreased by 2.88% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $160.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
