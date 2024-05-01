12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- DecisionPoint Sys DPSI shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $10.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.8 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares moved upwards by 12.24% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares increased by 9.49% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock increased by 9.03% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Hitek Global HKIT stock moved upwards by 8.51% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares increased by 6.81% to $35.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX shares fell 36.9% to $0.72 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Marin Software MRIN shares fell 10.96% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Super Micro Computer SMCI stock declined by 10.35% to $770.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skyworks Solutions SWKS shares fell 9.94% to $96.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 8.3% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- ASE Tech Holding Co ASX stock decreased by 7.36% to $9.3. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
