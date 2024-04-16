12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. - Common Stock YYAI shares moved upwards by 17.0% to $2.62 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Kaixin Holdings KXIN stock rose 16.86% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Genius Gr GNS shares rose 8.3% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
- Duolingo DUOL shares rose 7.77% to $210.77. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock rose 5.98% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 15.9% to $5.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 10.0% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Guess GES shares fell 8.46% to $25.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock decreased by 7.54% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $105.7 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 7.1% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 6.71% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
