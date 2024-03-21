12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Nortech Systems NSYS stock moved upwards by 23.9% to $13.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Micron Technology MU stock moved upwards by 16.77% to $112.4. The company's market cap stands at $124.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sequans Communications SQNS stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Banzai International BNZI shares rose 9.5% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock increased by 9.35% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- NextNav NN stock increased by 9.33% to $5.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.9 million.
Losers
- Movella Holdings MVLA shares decreased by 57.7% to $0.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- OMNIQ OMQS shares decreased by 11.72% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 10.02% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares fell 8.76% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares declined by 7.81% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Presto Automation PRST stock decreased by 7.66% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
