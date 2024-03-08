Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $1.87 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 600.8K shares is 0% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $300.8 million.

Fanhua FANH shares rose 5.53% to $5.05. The current volume of 17.6K shares is 0% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock increased by 5.33% to $7.11. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 245.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock rose 5.03% to $20.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.6 million.

GoHealth GOCO shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $13.35. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.

Lemonade LMND stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $17.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 8.76% to $0.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 103.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Cheche Group CCG shares declined by 5.16% to $4.6. Cheche Group's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.1 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares fell 2.86% to $1.19. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.6K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $484.7 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 2.61% to $17.97. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 194.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $448.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

MBIA MBI stock fell 2.41% to $6.5. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 200.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $340.1 million.

American Coastal ACIC stock fell 2.37% to $10.33. Trading volume for American Coastal's stock is 143.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.