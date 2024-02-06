12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

MariaDB MRDB shares increased by 49.7% to $0.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Fortinet FTNT stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $75.85. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Enphase Energy ENPH stock moved upwards by 10.01% to $110.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares increased by 8.34% to $73.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares moved upwards by 8.16% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Tenable Holdings TENB shares increased by 7.07% to $51.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

Advanced Energy Indus AEIS stock declined by 10.9% to $95.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

WaveDancer WAVD shares fell 7.38% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Rekor Systems REKR stock declined by 7.0% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.

stock declined by 7.0% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million. Addvantage Technologies AEY shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.58.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO stock fell 4.52% to $62.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.