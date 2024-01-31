12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 34.5% to $1.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

shares rose 34.5% to $1.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million. Powell Industries POWL shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $95.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Agrify AGFY shares moved upwards by 8.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock increased by 7.07% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.

stock increased by 7.07% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million. Plug Power PLUG shares increased by 6.7% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

shares increased by 6.7% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. Sidus Space SIDU shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares fell 31.1% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

shares fell 31.1% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. American Superconductor AMSC shares decreased by 14.22% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million.

shares decreased by 14.22% to $11.53. The company's market cap stands at $354.3 million. Polar Power POLA shares declined by 9.78% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

shares declined by 9.78% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. Ault Alliance AULT stock fell 9.66% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

stock fell 9.66% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. Robert Half RHI stock decreased by 7.88% to $75.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 7.88% to $75.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Rockwell Automation ROK stock declined by 7.56% to $284.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.