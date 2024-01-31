12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Minim MINM stock rose 26.0% to $3.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock increased by 19.1% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX stock rose 14.44% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- Manhattan Associates MANH shares increased by 13.05% to $253.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 8.65% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $103.9 million.
- Presto Automation PRST shares increased by 8.6% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.
Losers
- Remark Hldgs MARK shares declined by 35.9% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Extreme Networks EXTR stock fell 18.63% to $13.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock declined by 13.47% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Crexendo CXDO stock fell 7.35% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.0 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares declined by 7.26% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Teradyne TER stock declined by 7.24% to $97.02. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
