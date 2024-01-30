Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares rose 5.2% to $0.58 during Tuesday's regular session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Losers

Lemonade LMND stock fell 4.57% to $16.7 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 735.7K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.