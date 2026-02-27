BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-03-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BigBear.ai Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds BigBear.ai Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BigBear.ai Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking BigBear.ai Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of BigBear.ai Hldgs were trading at $4.15 as of February 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Get to Know BigBear.ai Hldgs Better

BigBear.ai Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: BigBear.ai Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.15%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigBear.ai Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BigBear.ai Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

