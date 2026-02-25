Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-02-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Standard Motor Products to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The announcement from Standard Motor Products is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Standard Motor Products's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Standard Motor Products Shares

Shares of Standard Motor Products were trading at $44.19 as of February 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

About Standard Motor Products

Key Indicators: Standard Motor Products's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Standard Motor Products displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Standard Motor Products's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standard Motor Products's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standard Motor Products's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Standard Motor Products's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.01.

