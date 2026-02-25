APi Group (NYSE:APG) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
APi Group beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $256.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.99% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at APi Group's past performance:
