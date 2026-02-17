Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Allegion missed estimated earnings by -2.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.94 versus an estimate of $1.99.

Revenue was up $87.40 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance:

