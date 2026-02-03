The earnings results for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:25 PM.
Earnings
trivago missed estimated earnings by -38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at trivago's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.10
|-0.05
|0.020
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.011
|Revenue Estimate
|194.09M
|153.32M
|111.90M
|92.54M
|Revenue Actual
|193.59M
|157.90M
|124.10M
|101.15M
