The earnings results for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:25 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

trivago missed estimated earnings by -38.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.03 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.0% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at trivago's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.10 -0.05 0.020 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.02 -0.02 0.011 Revenue Estimate 194.09M 153.32M 111.90M 92.54M Revenue Actual 193.59M 157.90M 124.10M 101.15M

