Earnings Outlook For Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2026-01-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Commercial Metals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

The announcement from Commercial Metals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commercial Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.33 0.85 0.30 0.79 EPS Actual 1.37 0.74 0.26 0.78 Price Change % 4.00 2.00 -2.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Commercial Metals's Stock

Shares of Commercial Metals were trading at $74.61 as of January 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Commercial Metals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Commercial Metals.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Commercial Metals, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $70.9, suggesting a potential 4.97% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Commercial Metals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Commercial Metals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Commercial Metals Outperform 5.93% $392.81M 3.66%

Key Takeaway:

Commercial Metals is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, Commercial Metals is placed in the bottom tier among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Commercial Metals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Commercial Metals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

