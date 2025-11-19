A Look at VNET Gr's Upcoming Earnings Report

VNET Gr (NASDAQ:VNET) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VNET Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits VNET Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.94% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at VNET Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.12 -0.01 0.06 Price Change % 13.00 1.00 -5.00 15.00

Performance of VNET Gr Shares

Shares of VNET Gr were trading at $8.665 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.