What to Expect from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-19. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kingsoft Cloud Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 1.67% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.090 -0.11 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.106 -0.04 -0.14 Price Change % -2.00 -1.000 -11.00 42.00

Market Performance of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's Stock

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings were trading at $12.2 as of November 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.