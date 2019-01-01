ñol

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
(NASDAQ:KC)
4.03
0.12[3.07%]
Last update: 1:24PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.68 - 4.08
52 Week High/Low2.5 - 41.14
Open / Close3.9 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 243.5M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 6.7M
Mkt Cap981.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.95
Total Float-

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 24

EPS

$-0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$417.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$2.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.33.

Revenue was up $122.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.13 -0.15 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.22 -0.16 -0.15 -0.12
Revenue Estimate 397.19M 335.16M 291.33M 297.23M
Revenue Actual 374.62M 336.66M 276.80M 294.67M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) reporting earnings?
A

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.57, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Kingsoft Cloud Holdings’s (NASDAQ:KC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $196.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.