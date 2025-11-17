Examining the Future: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Outlook

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Ituran Location & Control to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.
The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings History Snapshot
During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.
Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.70
|0.68
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.73
|0.70
|0.69
|Price Change %
|-2.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|2.00
Performance of Ituran Location & Control Shares
Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $36.62 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for Ituran Location & Control visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.