Examining the Future: Ituran Location & Control's Earnings Outlook

Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ituran Location & Control to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The announcement from Ituran Location & Control is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.73% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ituran Location & Control's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.70 0.68 0.66 EPS Actual 0.67 0.73 0.70 0.69 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 -3.00 2.00

Performance of Ituran Location & Control Shares

Shares of Ituran Location & Control were trading at $36.62 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

