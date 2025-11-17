A Peek at Qifu Technology's Future Earnings

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Qifu Technology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

The announcement from Qifu Technology is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.11 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.05% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Qifu Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.72 1.68 1.40 EPS Actual 1.90 1.86 1.87 1.76 Price Change % -4.00 -1.00 9.00 9.00

Tracking Qifu Technology's Stock Performance

Shares of Qifu Technology were trading at $22.44 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

