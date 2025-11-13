ep us feature image
MiNK Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MiNK Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86.

Investors in MiNK Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 2.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MiNK Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.61 -0.50 -0.8
EPS Actual -1.06 -0.70 -0.62 -0.5
Price Change % -3.00 5.00 -4.00 1.0

Performance of MiNK Therapeutics Shares

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics were trading at $13.68 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MiNK Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

