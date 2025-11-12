Insights into Clipper Realty's Upcoming Earnings

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Clipper Realty to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

The announcement from Clipper Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Clipper Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.16 0.14 0.12 EPS Actual 0.20 0.19 0.19 0.18 Price Change % 14.00 0.00 4.00 -10.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Clipper Realty were trading at $3.78 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

