A Look at Inter & Co's Upcoming Earnings Report

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Inter & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.
The announcement from Inter & Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Earnings Track Record
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Inter & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.11
|0.11
|0.10
|Price Change %
|3.00
|5.00
|-4.00
|0.00
Market Performance of Inter & Co's Stock
Shares of Inter & Co were trading at $10.02 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
