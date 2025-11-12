ep us feature image
A Look at Inter & Co's Upcoming Earnings Report

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Inter & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Inter & Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inter & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.08
EPS Actual 0.13 0.11 0.11 0.10
Price Change % 3.00 5.00 -4.00 0.00

Market Performance of Inter & Co's Stock

Shares of Inter & Co were trading at $10.02 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

