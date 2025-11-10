Endava's Earnings Outlook

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-11-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Endava to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Endava bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.11% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Endava's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.31 0.250 0.28 EPS Actual 0.32 0.43 0.385 0.33 Price Change % 2.00 -5.00 -8.000 0.00

Performance of Endava Shares

Shares of Endava were trading at $9.3 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

