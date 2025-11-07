Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sonida Senior Living to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75.

Anticipation surrounds Sonida Senior Living's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.62, which was followed by a 3.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sonida Senior Living's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.78 -0.95 -0.71 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.77 -0.38 -0.98 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 -2.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Sonida Senior Living were trading at $31.18 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

