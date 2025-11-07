Earnings Outlook For Cannae Holdings

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cannae Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Anticipation surrounds Cannae Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $3.64, leading to a 11.44% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cannae Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.40 -0.29 -0.22 EPS Actual -3.93 -0.59 -0.74 -0.22 Price Change % -11.00 -5.00 0.00 -3.00

Cannae Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cannae Holdings were trading at $17.41 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.