A Look at Docebo's Upcoming Earnings Report

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Docebo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits Docebo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Docebo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.22 0.26 0.17 EPS Actual 0.3 0.27 0.28 0.27 Price Change % 5.0 -17.00 -14.00 1.00

Docebo Share Price Analysis

Shares of Docebo were trading at $25.18 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Docebo

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Docebo.

The consensus rating for Docebo is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $36.25 implies a potential 43.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of i3 Verticals, Similarweb and Riskified, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for i3 Verticals, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 46.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Similarweb, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 44.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Riskified, with an average 1-year price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential 77.92% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for i3 Verticals, Similarweb and Riskified are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Docebo Buy 14.47% $49.15M 7.06% i3 Verticals Buy 12.38% $35.17M 3.35% Similarweb Outperform 17.03% $56.70M -49.85% Riskified Neutral 2.96% $39.75M -3.33%

Key Takeaway:

Docebo ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Docebo is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc is a provider of cloud-based learning management systems. The solutions provided by the company allow learning administrators to deliver scalable and flexible personalized learning experiences, from formal training to social learning to multiple internal, external, and blended audiences. The group provides an easy-to-use, configurable, and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train both internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The majority of the revenue is derived from customers based in North America.

Docebo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Docebo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.47% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Docebo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Docebo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Docebo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Docebo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

