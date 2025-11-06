Uncovering Potential: AMC Networks's Earnings Preview

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AMC Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

The announcement from AMC Networks is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.81 1.05 0.62 EPS Actual 0.69 0.52 0.64 0.91 Price Change % 9.00 2.00 -11.00 3.00

Tracking AMC Networks's Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks were trading at $7.46 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AMC Networks visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.