Preview: The One Group Hospitality's Earnings

The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate The One Group Hospitality to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

The One Group Hospitality bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.9% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at The One Group Hospitality's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.14 0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.05 0.14 -0.03 -0.30 Price Change % -6.00 13.00 -12.00 -19.00

Performance of The One Group Hospitality Shares

Shares of The One Group Hospitality were trading at $2.115 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for The One Group Hospitality visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.