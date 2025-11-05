What to Expect from McEwen Mining's Earnings

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that McEwen Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in McEwen Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at McEwen Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.16 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.12 -0.16 -0.04 Price Change % 0.00 -6.00 5.00 -1.00

McEwen Mining Share Price Analysis

Shares of McEwen Mining were trading at $17.2 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 85.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about McEwen Mining

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on McEwen Mining.

The consensus rating for McEwen Mining is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.25, there's a potential 35.17% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Galiano Gold, Gold Royalty and Perpetua Resources, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Galiano Gold, with an average 1-year price target of $3.2, suggesting a potential 81.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gold Royalty, with an average 1-year price target of $4.89, suggesting a potential 71.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Perpetua Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 56.98% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Galiano Gold, Gold Royalty and Perpetua Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity McEwen Buy -1.63% $12.28M 0.63% Galiano Gold Buy 52.13% $37.13M 8.47% Gold Royalty Buy 113.10% $3.14M -0.15% Perpetua Resources Buy 0.00% $-32.26K -1.97%

Key Takeaway:

McEwen Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About McEwen Mining

McEwen Inc, formerly McEwen Mining Inc is a mining and minerals production and exploration company that focuses on precious and base minerals in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. The company generates its revenue from gold and silver production. It owns and operates the wholly-owned El Gallo 1 mine in Mexico and holds a minority stake in the company that manages the San Jose mine in Argentina. More than half of the company's gold output comes from the El Gallo 1 mine, while the remaining gold production and the majority of silver production are sourced from the San Jose mine. Geographically, majority of production occurs in the United States.

Key Indicators: McEwen Mining's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining McEwen Mining's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): McEwen Mining's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): McEwen Mining's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: McEwen Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

