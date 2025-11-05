An Overview of Tapestry's Earnings

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tapestry to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26.

Tapestry bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tapestry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.88 1.75 0.95 EPS Actual 1.04 1.03 2.00 1.02 Price Change % 5.00 1.00 -2.00 1.00

Tracking Tapestry's Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry were trading at $106.39 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tapestry

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tapestry.

The consensus rating for Tapestry is Outperform, derived from 16 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $127.69 implies a potential 20.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lululemon Athletica, Ralph Lauren and Amer Sports, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lululemon Athletica, with an average 1-year price target of $222.42, suggesting a potential 109.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $371.12, suggesting a potential 248.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $46.09, suggesting a potential 56.68% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lululemon Athletica, Ralph Lauren and Amer Sports, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tapestry Outperform 8.30% $1.32B -43.98% Lululemon Athletica Neutral 6.50% $1.48B 8.55% Ralph Lauren Outperform 13.68% $1.24B 8.64% Amer Sports Buy 23.46% $722.90M 0.34%

Key Takeaway:

Tapestry ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Tapestry's Background

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounted for 80% of its revenue and well over 90% of its operating profit in fiscal 2025. Handbags accounted for 58% of the brand's fiscal 2025 revenue. Coach products are sold through more than 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade (17% of fiscal 2025 revenue), which operates about 170 stores and generated 52% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2025. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Tapestry sold its smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, to Caleres in August 2025.

Tapestry: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tapestry's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -43.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.55. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

