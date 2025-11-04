A Peek at Centrus Energy's Future Earnings

Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Centrus Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Centrus Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.96 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.7% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Centrus Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 -0.08 1.64 0.22 EPS Actual 1.59 1.07 3.20 -0.30 Price Change % 9.00 22.00 33.00 12.00

Centrus Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Centrus Energy were trading at $342.99 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 279.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Centrus Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Centrus Energy.

Analysts have given Centrus Energy a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $255.2, indicating a potential 25.6% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Uranium Energy, Core Natural Resources and Peabody Energy, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Uranium Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential 95.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Core Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $102.1, suggesting a potential 70.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Peabody Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential 93.08% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Uranium Energy, Core Natural Resources and Peabody Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Centrus Energy Neutral -18.25% $53.90M 10.09% Uranium Energy Buy 0.00% $0 -2.88% Core Natural Resources Buy 124.64% $20.52M -0.95% Peabody Energy Buy 13.71% $100.70M -1.96%

Key Takeaway:

Centrus Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Centrus Energy Better

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Centrus Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Centrus Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.25%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centrus Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Centrus Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Centrus Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.