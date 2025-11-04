A Glimpse of Bentley Systems's Earnings Potential

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bentley Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Bentley Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.08% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.30 0.22 0.24 EPS Actual 0.32 0.35 0.21 0.24 Price Change % -3.00 2.00 -1.00 -5.00

Performance of Bentley Systems Shares

Shares of Bentley Systems were trading at $50.29 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Bentley Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $58.29, the consensus suggests a potential 15.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dynatrace, Unity Software and Docusign, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dynatrace, with an average 1-year price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential 29.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Unity Software, with an average 1-year price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential 22.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Docusign, with an average 1-year price target of $99.38, suggesting a potential 97.61% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Dynatrace, Unity Software and Docusign are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bentley Systems Neutral 10.22% $295.33M 6.24% Dynatrace Buy 19.57% $392.14M 1.80% Unity Software Neutral -1.85% $326.73M -3.41% Docusign Neutral 8.78% $635.17M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Bentley Systems ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Bentley Systems is at the bottom. For return on equity, Bentley Systems is at the top among its peers.

Discovering Bentley Systems: A Closer Look

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation, project management, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Bentley Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bentley Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bentley Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bentley Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.06%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bentley Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.1. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

