A Peek at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's Future Earnings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 13.47% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.10 -0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.16 0.16 0.01 0.10 Price Change % 13.00 -4.00 5.00 0.00

Market Performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were trading at $13.17 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

