Syndax Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Outlook

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.72.

Investors in Syndax Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 21.1% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.00 -1.27 -1.08 -1.11 EPS Actual -0.83 -0.98 -1.10 -0.98 Price Change % 21.00 -22.00 -7.00 8.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals were trading at $13.39 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

