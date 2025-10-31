Earnings Preview For Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Crescent Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Anticipation surrounds Crescent Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 5.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Crescent Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.44 0.40 0.29 EPS Actual 0.43 0.56 0.78 0.56 Price Change % 5.00 -3.00 -5.00 3.00

Performance of Crescent Energy Shares

Shares of Crescent Energy were trading at $8.15 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Crescent Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Crescent Energy.

With 4 analyst ratings, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $14.0, indicating a potential 71.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Northern Oil & Gas, Mach Natural Resources and BKV, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Northern Oil & Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 243.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Mach Natural Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 120.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BKV, with an average 1-year price target of $31.5, suggesting a potential 286.5% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Northern Oil & Gas, Mach Natural Resources and BKV, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crescent Energy Buy 37.46% $737.83M 3.96% Northern Oil & Gas Buy 2.45% $215.20M 4.14% Mach Natural Resources Outperform 20.22% $120.10M 6.51% BKV Outperform 54.30% $166.22M 6.81%

Key Takeaway:

Crescent Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Crescent Energy's Background

Crescent Energy Co is an independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key basins across the lower 48 states. The company maintains a diverse portfolio of assets in key basins across the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con. It seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns and predictable cash flows across cycles with a focus on operated oil and gas assets complemented by non-operated assets, mineral and royalty interests, and midstream infrastructure.

Crescent Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Crescent Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 37.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crescent Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.96% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

