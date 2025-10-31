A Glimpse of Air Lease's Earnings Potential

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Air Lease to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32.

Investors in Air Lease are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 0.44% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Air Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 1.18 0.75 0.79 EPS Actual 1.40 1.51 1.34 1.25 Price Change % 0.00 8.00 7.00 0.00

Tracking Air Lease's Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease were trading at $63.87 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

