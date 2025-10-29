A Look at Perimeter Solutions's Upcoming Earnings Report

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Perimeter Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Anticipation surrounds Perimeter Solutions's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.76% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Perimeter Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.01 -0.06 0.62 EPS Actual 0.39 0.03 0.13 -0.61 Price Change % 7.00 -1.00 -8.00 -1.00

Perimeter Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Perimeter Solutions were trading at $21.47 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Perimeter Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Perimeter Solutions.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Perimeter Solutions, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $25.0, suggesting a potential 16.44% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Avient, H.B. Fuller and Quaker Houghton, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Avient, with an average 1-year price target of $42.5, suggesting a potential 97.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for H.B. Fuller, with an average 1-year price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential 229.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Quaker Houghton, with an average 1-year price target of $135.0, suggesting a potential 528.78% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Avient, H.B. Fuller and Quaker Houghton are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Perimeter Solutions Buy 27.78% $101.50M -2.69% Avient Neutral 1.98% $277.90M 2.26% H.B. Fuller Buy -2.82% $285.11M 3.50% Quaker Houghton Outperform 4.28% $171.72M -4.88%

Key Takeaway:

Perimeter Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates in both metrics. However, it has the highest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Perimeter Solutions lags behind its peers in revenue and profit growth but outperforms in terms of return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Inc is a solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments. Its Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide (P2S5) based lubricant additives. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications, and emerging electric battery technologies.

Financial Milestones: Perimeter Solutions's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Perimeter Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.78% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Perimeter Solutions's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -19.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Perimeter Solutions's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Perimeter Solutions's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Perimeter Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

To track all earnings releases for Perimeter Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.