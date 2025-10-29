A Glimpse of Liberty Global's Earnings Potential

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Liberty Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Investors in Liberty Global are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $7.54, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Liberty Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.83 -1.11 -0.69 EPS Actual -8.09 -3.84 6.11 -3.95 Price Change % 5.00 -11.00 0.00 -3.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global were trading at $10.95 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Liberty Global

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Liberty Global.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Liberty Global, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $16.4, suggesting a potential 49.77% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Liberty Global, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Liberty Global, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Global Buy 19.96% $803.80M -21.78%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Global ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Liberty Global's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Liberty Global

Liberty Global is a holding company with interests in European telecom companies in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Slovakia. Liberty owns the main cable network in each of these geographies and has pursued a strategy since 2016 to merge or partner with mobile network operators to be able to offer converged services. Liberty also owns minority stakes in other media, entertainment, and cloud companies.

Liberty Global: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.96% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Global's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -220.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Global's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -21.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Liberty Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.



