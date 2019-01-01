ñol

Liberty Global
(NASDAQ:LBTYA)
24.84
-0.18[-0.72%]
Last update: 11:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.73 - 24.98
52 Week High/Low21.41 - 30.58
Open / Close24.94 / -
Float / Outstanding116.9M / 504.8M
Vol / Avg.257K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E1.09
50d Avg. Price24.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2
Total Float116.9M

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Liberty Global reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$1.880

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9B

Earnings Recap

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty Global beat estimated earnings by 2585.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $1.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liberty Global's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.30 0.33 -0.01
EPS Actual 1.26 0.48 19.55 2.37
Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.93B 3.49B 3.61B
Revenue Actual 1.92B 1.90B 3.11B 3.62B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Liberty Global using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Liberty Global Questions & Answers

Q
When is Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) reporting earnings?
A

Liberty Global (LBTYA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.75, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.

Q
What were Liberty Global’s (NASDAQ:LBTYA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.7B, which missed the estimate of $3.7B.

