Exploring Murphy USA's Earnings Expectations

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Murphy USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.81.

Anticipation surrounds Murphy USA's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.62, leading to a 11.16% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.74 3.82 6.68 6.68 EPS Actual 7.36 2.63 6.96 7.20 Price Change % -11.00 -12.00 -3.00 3.00

Murphy USA Share Price Analysis

Shares of Murphy USA were trading at $394.02 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.14%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Murphy USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Murphy USA.

The consensus rating for Murphy USA is Outperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $435.0 implies a potential 10.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lithia Motors, AutoNation and CarMax, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lithia Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $361.78, suggesting a potential 8.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AutoNation, with an average 1-year price target of $225.5, suggesting a potential 42.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CarMax, with an average 1-year price target of $59.81, suggesting a potential 84.82% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Lithia Motors, AutoNation and CarMax are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Murphy USA Outperform -8.19% $612.10M 21.32% Lithia Motors Buy 0.97% $1.49B 3.15% AutoNation Neutral 6.85% $1.24B 8.64% CarMax Neutral -5.97% $717.67M 1.53%

Key Takeaway:

Murphy USA ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Murphy USA is at the top.

All You Need to Know About Murphy USA

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 fueling stations and convenience stores primarily across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The firm owns about 75% of its locations, with most stores situated in high-traffic areas near Walmart supercenters. Murphy's stores typically range from 1,400-2,800 square feet, with most of its in-store sales derived from tobacco and nicotine products. The company acquired about 150 QuickChek stores in 2021, boosting its presence in grocery and foodservice. Murphy generates about two thirds of its profit from fuel retailing, with the remaining third coming from in-store sales.

Financial Milestones: Murphy USA's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Murphy USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Murphy USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 21.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.