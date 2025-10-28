Uncovering Potential: Extra Space Storage's Earnings Preview

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Extra Space Storage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

Investors in Extra Space Storage are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.52, leading to a 10.03% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Extra Space Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.96 2.02 2.03 EPS Actual 2.05 2.00 2.03 2.07 Price Change % -10.00 4.00 -5.00 -1.00

Tracking Extra Space Storage's Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage were trading at $149.51 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Extra Space Storage

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Extra Space Storage.

The consensus rating for Extra Space Storage is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $153.36, there's a potential 2.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Public Storage, CubeSmart and National Storage, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Public Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $315.22, suggesting a potential 110.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CubeSmart, with an average 1-year price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential 69.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Storage, with an average 1-year price target of $33.2, suggesting a potential 77.79% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Public Storage, CubeSmart and National Storage, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Extra Space Storage Neutral 3.82% $597.05M 1.80% Public Storage Neutral 2.38% $883.09M 6.04% CubeSmart Neutral 6.05% $193.28M 2.93% National Storage Neutral -0.84% $133.22M 2.12%

Key Takeaway:

Extra Space Storage ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It is second in gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and manages almost 4,000 self-storage properties in 42 states, with over 300 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Of these properties, approximately one half is wholly owned, while some facilities are owned through joint ventures and others are owned by third parties and managed by Extra Space Storage in exchange for a management fee.

Extra Space Storage: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Extra Space Storage's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Extra Space Storage's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.8%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extra Space Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Extra Space Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.99.

