Examining the Future: Easterly Government Props's Earnings Outlook

Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Easterly Government Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Easterly Government Props is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Easterly Government Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.73 0.75 0.73 EPS Actual 0.74 0.73 0.73 0.75 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 -2.00 1.00

Easterly Government Props Share Price Analysis

Shares of Easterly Government Props were trading at $22.39 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Easterly Government Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Easterly Government Props.

The consensus rating for Easterly Government Props is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $23.23 implies a potential 3.75% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hudson Pacific Properties, JBG SMITH Properties and Brandywine Realty Tr, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hudson Pacific Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $3.05, suggesting a potential 86.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for JBG SMITH Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 15.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brandywine Realty Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 79.9% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hudson Pacific Properties, JBG SMITH Properties and Brandywine Realty Tr, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Easterly Government Props Buy 10.51% $56.54M 0.29% Hudson Pacific Properties Neutral -12.84% $81.95M -3.14% JBG SMITH Properties Underperform -6.53% $65.39M -1.36% Brandywine Realty Tr Neutral -3.81% $75.22M -9.53%

Key Takeaway:

Easterly Government Props ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Easterly Government Props outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, but lags behind in return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Easterly Government Props

Easterly Government Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to U.S. government agencies. The company generates all its revenue by leasing its properties to such agencies.

Key Indicators: Easterly Government Props's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Easterly Government Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Easterly Government Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Easterly Government Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Easterly Government Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Easterly Government Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

