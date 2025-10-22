Insights Ahead: Pool's Quarterly Earnings

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pool to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37.

The market awaits Pool's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pool's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 5.14 1.48 0.89 3.14 EPS Actual 5.17 1.42 0.98 3.27 Price Change % 0.00 1.00 0.00 -3.00

Performance of Pool Shares

Shares of Pool were trading at $302.63 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pool

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pool.

The consensus rating for Pool is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $343.0 implies a potential 13.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LKQ, Genuine Parts and GigaCloud Tech, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LKQ, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, suggesting a potential 86.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genuine Parts, with an average 1-year price target of $148.8, suggesting a potential 50.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GigaCloud Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 89.1% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for LKQ, Genuine Parts and GigaCloud Tech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pool Neutral 0.83% $535.16M 15.23% LKQ Outperform -1.86% $1.41B 3.03% Genuine Parts Buy 3.39% $2.32B 5.57% GigaCloud Tech Buy 3.78% $76.94M 8.18%

Key Takeaway:

Pool is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 0.83%. It ranks second for gross profit at $535.16M. In terms of return on equity, Pool is in the top half with a rate of 15.23%.

All You Need to Know About Pool

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. Its products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Pool's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pool showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.83% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Pool's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pool's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pool's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.2, Pool faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

